India is in the middle of its grand festive season that started with Navratri beginning October 7 in 2021. The 10-day long festival celebrate nine different avatars of Goddess Durga and end with Vijayadashami or Dussehra on the 10th and final day. While the festival is celebrated in different forms in different parts of India, the celebration of Dussehra in the city of Mysore in Karnataka is rather royal and majestic.

Advertisement

The entire city gets decked for the 10-day celebration of Dasara, which is popularly known as Nada Habba in Mysore. The visuals of the illuminated Mysore palace during this time of the year is a sight to behold. So, if you ever plan to visit Mysore, it has to be during the Dussehra celebrations.

>History of Mysore Dasara

Mysore Dasara is celebrated with much enthusiasm and grandeur since its inception by the Vijaynagar Dynasty in the 16th century. The tradition is being carried forward by the heirs of the dynasty with grand events during the festival. A procession locally known as Jumboo is carried from the Palace to Bannimantap grounds. The main procession includes dance groups music bands, and many other features but the main attraction is Goddess Chamundeshwari’s idol

>How to reach Mysore?

Mysore is well-connected by train, road and air routed. However, if you are unable to access any direct routes from your city, you may travel to Bengaluru and take a bus or cab depending upon what suits your needs.

>Hotels

You may book hotels in Mysore according to your budget via various hotel booking platforms.

Some Kannada words you should know

Namaskara: Hello

Bēḍa: No

Eṣṭu?: How much?

Eṣṭu dūra ide: How far is…

Ellide?: Where is?

Advertisement

>Other attractions at Mysore Dasara

>Food Mela: You can enjoy authentic Mysore food at the food mela and enjoy local sweets snacks and other items.

>Doll Festival: Since the inception of the Dasara celebration in Mysore, a doll is organised to celebrate the creation of miniature puppets and figurines created by local artists.

>Cultural evening: During the Dasara celebration, artists from across Karnataka and the country arrive in Mysore to showcase their talent.

>Nearby Places

If you have time left after your trip to Mysore, you could also visit the Bandipur National Park and the Nagarhole National Park. The ancient city of Srirangapatna which was the capital of Tipu Suultan’s kingdom is located nearly 18 kms from Mysore and could feature in your places to visit list.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.