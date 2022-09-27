Mysuru Dasara 2022: History, Significance and Unique Traditions of Mysore Dasara Festival Celebrations

MYSURU DASARA 2022: Mysuru city is famous for its 10-day Dussehra festival. The entire city participates in extravagant celebrations of the victory of good over evil. Also referred to as Mysuru Dasara, it is an annual event that starts during Navratri and concludes on Vijayadashami.

It is often known as the royal festival due to its grand scale of celebrations. From the dance, music and procession to the exhibitions and food stalls on the grounds or taking a close look at the beautifully decked-up Mysore Palace, this city becomes lively and beautiful in these 10 days.

This year, the Mysuru Dasara began at 9:00 am on September 26 and will conclude on October 5.

Mysuru Dasara: History

The history of this festival dates to the 14th Century during the reign of the Vijayanagara empire. While the celebrations were stalled due to the fall of the empire, it was revived by 1610 with Raja Wodeyar I in 1610.

As per Hindu beliefs, the Goddess Chamundeshwari of Chamunda Hills is said to have defeated Mahisasura (cuffalo-headed asura). The slaying of Mahisasura gave the city, Mysuru its name.

Mysuru Dasara 2022: Celebrations

Prior to the celebrations, elephants arrive in batches to Mysuru from Veeranahosahalli in Karnataka. They march across the town as part of ‘Gajapayana’ and Jumbo Savari on Vijayadashami. The festival commences with a pooja performed privately in the presence of the royal family and state officials at Goddess Chamundeshwari Temple on the Chamundi Hills.

As a part of the celebrations, throughout the 10-days, the Mysore Palace is illuminated with 100,000 light bulbs. During these 10 days, many cultural and religious programs of Karnataka are performed at the Mysore Palace.

On the final day, a procession called the Jumbo Savari begins from the illuminated palace till Bannimantap. The procession includes large bands, dance troupes, armed forces, etc. It is the idol of the Goddess atop a golden seat on the elephant that is the major attraction. After the procession, the torchlight parade begins, also known as the Panjina Kavayitha.

Apart from the procession, there are various activities held during the 10-days like cycling, heritage tours, yoga, film festivals, treasure hunts and pet shows. Many food stalls are also set up for visitors to indulge in delicacies. There are various exhibitions that are held opposite the royal palace.

Only during these 10 days, can a visitor see the Golden Throne in the Durbar Hall of the Mysore Palace.

