Nachiket Barve dedicates the National Film Award to the 150 unsung heroes of Tanhaji

The 68th National Film Awards winners list was announced on July 22 and among prominent names from Indian cinema, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was awarded the Best Costume Design and actor Ajay Devgn bagged the Best Actor award.
Amidst congratulatory messages and calls, costume designer Nachiket Barve is full of gratitude for winning the coveted award. Nachiket designed costumes for the main characters played by actors Ajay Devgn (Tanhaji Malusare), Kajol (Savitribai Malusare), Sharad Kelkar (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj), Saif Ali Khan (Udaybhan Singh Rathod), and Luke Kenny (Emperor Aurangzeb) among others.
You notice the love he has for his craft, in his voice when he speaks about the research that went into bringing his vision to life. Winning a National Award for his first Hindi film, Nachiket is all praise for the film’s director Om Raut, his team and the cast who made his vision come to life. “I feel with Tanhanji one has achieved a visual language which is kind of global in terms of how films are looked at today. Credit to the whole team, and of course Om Raut for getting me on board."
Dedicating the award to the 150 people including artisans, weavers, dyers, printers, jewellers, footwear experts, armour vendors, embroiderers, assistant designers, dressmen etc, Nachiket says, “I feel these are also the unsung heroes of a film set. This award is on behalf of all of them." Costume designer Mahesh Shelar has also been named as the winner; Mahesh played an integral role in creating secondary costumes for the movie.Nachiket, who is a prominent name in the world of fashion and costume design, is happy to see Indian cinema taking the lead globally as well. “I work for both worlds. Fashion is what I have been doing and I have been known for. I like to approach things with a certain integrity of craft, a certain honesty where I am pushing the bar forward. It is the same with costume, today we are at the cusp of where everybody is looking at India as one of the big leading film producing countries in the world. And if in a small way I can hope to redefine how costumes look and how that world is created, and if that world gets appreciated then it is a very humbling and gratifying step on the whole," expresses Nachiket.
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here