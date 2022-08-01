Naga Chaturthi 2022: Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

NAGA CHATURTHI 2022: In the month of Sawan or Shravan, the 4th day of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) is celebrated as Naga Chaturthi. Naga means snake and Chaturthi means the 4th day of the lunar month. It falls a day before Naga Panchami. It is dedicated to the Naga Devtas (Serpent gods and goddesses). It is celebrated all over India mainly in North India, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Some states observe Naga Chaturthi in the Tamil month of Karthigai, which falls after Diwali.

Naga Chaturthi: Significance

The Naga Chaturthi vrat or fast is observed by women for their husband’s and children’s well-being and longevity. It is believed that worshipping the god and goddesses on this auspicious day can reduce the negative effects from life.

Naga Chaturthi: Rituals

Devotees observe a long day fast. They visit the temples and bathe the deities with water and milk. The idols are applied turmeric powder and dots of kumkum (vermilion powder). They offer agarbattis (incense sticks) and prasad.

Many chant mantras and Sarpa Suktam (hymns in praise of Naga Devtas). These mantras are chanted to get the blessings of the nine important snake Gods - Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padmanabha, Kambala, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Takshaka, and Kaliya.

Naga Chaturthi: Shubh Muhurat

As per Astroved, Naga Chaturthi will begin on August 1, 2022, at 04:18 am and end on August 2, 2022, at 05:13 am. The shubh muhurat or good time is from 02:03 pm to 03:43 pm.

