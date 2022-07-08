Nagpur Man Dies of Heart Attack While Having Sex; Expert Reveals If There’s A Link

Recently, a 28-yr-old Nagpur man, Ajay Parteki lost his life in mysterious circumstances while having sexual intercourse with his girlfriend at a lodge in Saoner. This incident has alarmed netizens and to address if there’s a link between sex and cardiac, recently, Dr Abhinit Gupta of the Regency Hospital answered some questions.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Dr Gupta said, “Sex or physical intimacy is a natural act, a kind of aerobic physical activity. It’s not a risk factor for heart attack for persons with a healthy heart and most of the population in general."

“Sexual activity does increase your heart rate," he said, adding that people with stable heart conditions have nothing to worry about. The health expert also assured people that if they’re able to jog, walk a mile or climb with ease then it is safe for them to have sexual intercourse. In addition to this the cardiologist warned, “If someone is having chest pain, shortness of breath or irregular heartbeat, he or she should abstain from any heavy physical exertion, including sex."

He even said that people who are on medications because of heart issues must always consult their doctor before considering taking pills for erectile dysfunction.

According to Dr Gupta, the probability of a heart attack during sexual intercourse is extremely low. “For every 10,000 people who have sex once a week, only 2 to 3 will experience a heart attack," he said.

According to him, “Men who have sex at least twice a week and women who report having a satisfying sex life are less likely to have a heart attack."

He also said that sex is a form of workout that helps in strengthening your heart, lowering your blood pressure, reducing stress and improving sleep.

