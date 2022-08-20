Nail Hygiene: Tips To Keep Them Away From Any Fungal Infections

The monsoon is all about eating delectable foods and enjoying the weather. But, this weather also brings in a lot of skin issues and thus it becomes crucial to look after yourself. As much as you take care of your skin during this climate, it’s important to shift the focus towards your nails too. During the monsoon, it’s common for bacteria and fungus to appear on your skin and nails if not taken care of. We recommend you follow these five steps in order to take care of your nails from getting damaged.

Keep them dry: During this climate, it’s important to keep your toenails and feet dry. Your feet and toenails are exposed more to the splashy water. As a result, this can lead to many infections or bacteria that can form on your toenails. It is recommended that you should avoid wearing leather footwear, and instead opt for slippers. Additionally, once you’re back home, always wash your feet and toenails and dry them thoroughly.

Advertisement

Healthy diet - It is very important that you eat healthy, especially during the monsoon and include health supplements like Vitamin E and Omega 3 in your diet.

Use base coat- Who doesn’t love colouring their nails? Pay extra attention to your nails by using a base coat before applying the nail polish. This will give it a protective layer and prevent the nails from getting weakened.

Trim your nails: Avoid having long nails in the monsoon. This is an additional way for germs to enter. When you have trimmed your nails, there is no space and it also makes your nails look polished. Hence, it’s better to regularly trim your nails.

Antifungal powder: Add this product to your nail-care arsenal. With the help of antifungal powder, you’ll be able to prevent damage or bacterial formation on the nails.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here