Nails Can Make Or Break Your Entire Look; Here's How You Get Them Done at Home

So many of us don’t even think of getting our nails done. To be very honest, nails can make or break your entire look! Imagine yourself all ready and you have your chipped nails, bleh.

No, we are not talking about visiting salons and burning our entire pockets just to achieve good nails. We can do our nails and make our hands elegant. So what are we waiting for? Let’s dive into the list of some tips and tricks that it requires to be done at home and save some mullah!

Use a beauty blender

Advertisement

To make nail art with a beauty blender, first, apply any nail paint on the nails. Now apply another nail paint with a colour combination from the nail paint on the tip of the blender and make an Ombre pattern by tapping it on the nails.

Get help with earbuds

Earbuds are usually used to clean the ears. Although, you can also make nail art from it. For this, apply nail paint on the nails. Now make a crooked line on the nails by applying nail paint of any other colour on the earbuds. This will make your nails look much more beautiful.

Make nail art with a toothpicks

You can also make beautiful nail art with toothpicks. For this, first, apply nail paint to half the nails. Now to make smiling face nail art, dip the back side of the toothpick in another colour of nail polish and place two dots on the nails, and make a smiling face by making a curve under the dots with the front side of the toothpick.

Try hairpins

Advertisement

To make nail art with hair pins, first, apply nail paint on the nails. Now apply a nail paint of another colour on the zig-zag hairpin and apply it to the nails in any pattern. This will make your nail art look very professional.

Make nail art with a pen refill

To make nail art with the refill of the pen, apply black or any other colour of nail paint on the nails. Now apply white or any combination of coloured nail paint on the ends of the refill and make your favourite design on the nails.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Please contact the relevant expert before implementing them.)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here