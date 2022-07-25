Naked Photoshoot: From Ranveer Singh To Milind Soman, Indian Celebrities Went Naked

Ranveer Singh has definitely steered the internet with his recent nude photoshoot. The Simmba actor’s shoot has received mixed reactions on social media, where some loved his unapologetic and bold photos, while some are having a gala time with memes.

The actor posed for Paper magazine’s cover. In the pictures, the actor flaunted his toned body as he lies casually on the Turkish carpet. In some of the pictures, he strikes a pose for the camera with black leather underwear.

His Bold Photos have been making us drool but Ranveer is not the first Indian actor who donned nothing. Let’s take turn the page and see who all are on the list.

John Abraham

John Abraham, one of the heartthrobs of Bollywood raised the temperature bar and left everyone in awe in March last year, with his muscular body. John added the photo on his Instagram space as he covered himself with a hotel pillow and waited for his wardrobe to be delivered.

Kalki Koechlin

The Dev D actress Kalki grabbed everyone’s attention in 2017 with the nude photo shoot. In the frame, the actress went for a monochrome photo as she showed her bare back as she penned that she is ‘halfway between shadow and light’.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta is the epitome of sexy, bold and beautiful. The actress has been always outspoken about body positivity and often shares nude photos. The Ashram actress serves bold yet breath-taking photos. In this photo, Esha went topless as she posed from a balcony.

Milind Soman

Indian Supermodel and actor Milind Soman, went naked to celebrate his 55th birthday in 2020. The actor shared his photo on social media of him running naked on a beach. The photo was clicked by his wife, Ankita Konwar. Though the photo made the day for many, Milind landed up with a case against him.

Aamir Khan

Who can forget the social comedy-drama film PK? The film was not just critically acclaimed but also made a buzz with the film’s poster and scenes where Aamir Khan is seen naked with a stereo covering his part. The actor made showed off his toned body with his chiselled abs.

