Consuming too much alcohol can cause immense damage to our bodies and especially to our livers. An unhealthy liver cannot filter toxins properly and that may lead to more issues. But could a drug help reduce alcohol addiction and neutralise the tendency of binge drinking? A recent study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry revealed that taking a dose of the medication naltrexone before consuming alcohol can help in reducing binge-drinking scenarios.

The New York Times reported that Naltrexone might be the key to slowly eradicating alcoholism. In the randomised, double-blinded control trial, half of the 120 men received Naltrexone and half received a placebo. The 12-week-long study concluded with evident results that those who were given Naltrexone reported bingeing less frequently and consuming less alcohol as compared to the other group. The trial was so successful that the effects of Naltrexone lasted for up to six months.

The reason behind this effect of Naltrexone is the efficacy of the drug’s stems that block endorphins and reduce the euphoria of intoxication. In easier words, when the brain’s pleasure spots are blocked, the “high" that one usually feels after drinking is not felt and therefore the need to drink reduces.

Binge drinking is considered a huge risk factor for alcohol-related illnesses and injuries. It also increases the possibility of a person becoming dependent on alcohol and developing an alcohol disorder. The study was published in December 2022 and it brings hope for binge drinkers as the drug worked and the side effect of nausea wasn’t severe in any of the participants either.

Glenn-Milo Santos, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco and the study’s lead author said in a statement that patients could discuss the treatment opinion with their doctors as he emphasized increasing the awareness of the drug. The researchers also explained that taking naltrexone on an as-needed basis rather than as a daily dose will help people get used to the drug much better as it will allow the dopamine levels to recover between usages.

