NATIONAL POLLUTION CONTROL DAY 2022: Apart from deteriorating the environment, pollution also has a direct impact on our health. Every year, December 2 is commemorated as National Pollution Control Day with a focus on creating awareness about pollution preventive methods.

The day is observed in memory of people who lost their lives during the Bhopal gas tragedy in 1984.

Besides taking measures to prevent pollution in the air, it is also important to ensure that your body is strong enough to combat the effects of air pollution.

Here are some nutrients and foods that one should load up on to give your body a boost of immunity:

Omega -3 fats

Omega-3 fats shield the body from the damaging effects of air pollution on one’s heart health in addition to lipid profile.

Food suggestions: Nuts and seeds including walnuts, chia seeds, and flax seeds are sources of these heart-healthy oils. Methi seeds, mustard seeds, and green leafy vegetables are also some of the common foods that are abundant in this nutrient.

Beta Carotene

Beta Carotene is excellent for managing inflammation caused because by antioxidant activities.

Food suggestions: amaranth, coriander, fenugreek, and spinach.

Vitamin E

Another nutrient required to pacify the effects of air pollution is Vitamin E. One can obtain this nutrient from Almonds and seeds of sunflowers.

Food suggestions: If you are a non-vegetarian then you can also intake vitamin E from Salmon, roe, and eel.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is one of the most potent antioxidants in the body. It also facilitates the regeneration of Vitamin E and is present throughout our body. It is essential for one to intake an adequate amount of vitamin C regularly in order to maintain its levels in the lungs.

Food suggestions: Amla, guava, lemon, and vegetables like coriander leaves, chaulai ka saag, drumsticks, parsley, cabbage, and turnip greens.

