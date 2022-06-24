National Book Trust's Shimla Book Fair To Commence On June 25

The National Book Trust (NBI) in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh’s State Department of Language, Art, and Culture is organising a Shimla Book Fair from June 25 to July 3 in the summer capital of the state. The 9-day fair will be held at Padam Dev Complex and the historic Gaiety Theater on The Mall, which stands right in the heart of Shimla. The fair is nothing less than a treat for bibliophiles.

At the fair, to be inaugurated by State Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, a total of 43 publishers across the country would set up about 63 stalls, which will be full of books.

During the inauguration, the education minister will be joined by Language-Culture Minister K. R. Bharti, Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary, Department of Language Culture, Prof. Govind Prasad Sharma, and NBT director Yuvraj Malik.

Mayank Surolia, Deputy Director of National Book Trust, speaking about the fair, said that in this event books in Hindi, English, Himachali, Punjabi and Urdu, and other languages will be displayed and sold. Keeping in mind the interest of readers of all age groups, books based on various subjects will be available at the fair.

Dr Pankaj Lalit, Secretary, Language, Art, and Culture, Government of Himachal Pradesh informed that under the National Education Policy 2020, a new series India@75 along with bilingual books published by the Trust for children will also be displayed at the fair. Organized under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, this exhibition acquaints the life and struggle of India’s freedom fighters.

