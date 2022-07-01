National Chartered Accountants Day 2022: History, Significance, Wishes and Images to Share with Your CA

NATIONAL CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS DAY 2022: After completing 73 years of existence by obeying the mantra of independence, integrity, and excellence, ICAI is celebrating its 74th Chartered Accountant’s Day this year. ICAI, one of the oldest professional institutes in the country, was established by the Parliament of India in 1949 and is the second-largest accounting and statutory body across the globe. In India, ICAI is the only licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession.

Before ICAI came into existence, during the colonial period, all the British companies used to keep a firm record of their accounts under the Companies Act of India. Later, the British government introduced an accountancy diploma course, through which people became eligible to work as auditors.

However, the accounting profession in the country remained unregulated. It was in 1948 when an expert committee suggested the formation of an autonomous body and the Chartered Accountant Act. Therefore, ICAI was established on July 1, 1949.

National Chartered Accountants Day 2022: Wishes

CAs are the professional beings who help us understand our accounts better. I will always be thankful to them. Happy CA Day 2022! Chartered Accountants are the ones who create economies, create finances to rely on, and create opportunities to grow….. Best wishes on CA Day to the CAs. A very very happy CA Day 2022 to all CA Fraternity members and aspirants too. Becoming a qualified CA isn’t a cakewalk. It takes a lot of hard work to become one. I wish a very happy CA day to the CA community Nothing good comes easy and life and therefore, it is not easy to become a CA….. Best wishes on CA Day to all those who have successfully become Chartered Accountants. CAs are always there for the rescue. I thank my CA for always helping me out Constant Hard Work, Determination, Focus, and Dedication go into making a Chartered Accountant. Happy CA Day 2022! CA Day Is a Celebration of All the Hard Work and Commitment Chartered Accountants Put Into Their Work and Help the Country To Prosper. Happy National CA Day! Without CAs, no company can function, no business can grow, and no country can prosper….Cheers to all the Chartered Accountants on National CA Day The profession of CA demands consistent hard work, dedication, and concentration and those who become CA are truly an inspiration. Best wishes on National CA Day.

