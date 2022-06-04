National Cheese Day 2022: Recipes Every Cheese Lover Should Try

NATIONAL CHEESE DAY 2022: National Cheese Day is celebrated in the United States on June 4. Cheese is one of the most loved and relished dairy products. Everyone, from kids to adults, enjoys eating cheese. Many people around the globe would admit that cheese is the best guilty pleasure one can ask for.

Cheesy Pizza

Pizza with heavy cheese on it is surely heavenly and mouthwatering. In order to make a cheesy pizza at home you need pizza base, sauce and mozzarella cheese. You can top the pizza with onions, bell pepper, corn, olive, mushroom, tomatoes and jalapeno. You can also use non-veg toppings like chicken. The best way is you can make cheese pizza at home with the combination of toppings of your choice. Cheesy Pastabilities

Confused about what this is? It is nothing but the creamy, cheesy white sauce pasta also called Alfredo pasta. With all the cream and cheese any person can get addicted to it. This dish is also said to be a favorite among all age groups. You can prepare it at home with boiled penne pasta, milk and loads of cheese. You can also add mushroom, bell peppers, onions and chicken to the cheesy Alfredo pasta. Cheesy Fryday

It could be boring to eat French fries without cheese on it. This is one of the easiest recipes to make and at the same time finger-licking for all. First fry or bake thick strips of potatoes to prepare the French fry. Top the French fries with creamy cheese and sprinkle oregano or chilli flakes as per your taste. Your Cheesy Friday is ready.

