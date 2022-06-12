National Children’s Day 2022: Why it is Celebrated in the US on Second Sunday in June?

NATIONAL CHILDREN’S DAY 2022: While India observes Children’s Day on November 14, National Children’s Day in the United States is celebrated on the second Sunday in June. The day highlights how important children are to society, and that there are many who still face a lot of problems and difficulties in different aspects of their lives. The goal is to invest in children’s future, improve their welfare, and make the world a better place to live in for them.

People observe this day to honour the children in their lives by slowing down their fast-paced lives, turning off the tech, and refocusing on the important things. Even though taking one day out might not be enough as they should be celebrated each and every day, using it as an opportunity to redirect the family’s lives might be an important step in a child’s life.

Children look up to adults for guidance. While their personalities are unique, they develop their character as they spend time with their families and friends.

NATIONAL CHILDREN’S DAY: HISTORY

It is said that Dr. Charles Leonard of the Universalist Church of the Redeemer in Chelsea, Massachusetts started Children’s Day celebrations, back in 1856, as a special day to Baptize children. Charles had originally named it Rose Day.

In 1995, President Clinton proclaimed that October 8 will be observed as National Children’s Day. He was later followed by President Bush in 2001 who announced that the first Sunday in June will be celebrated as children’s day.

However, National Children’s Day is generally celebrated on the second Sunday of June so this year, the date is June 12.

Because of all these changes in dates, people often pick when they want to celebrate National Children’s Day. While many go with the original second Sunday in June, others prefer to celebrate it in November. We would say nothing is stopping you from celebrating it on all those dates.

National Children’s Day also reminds us that children are the future of this world. Hence, it encourages us to slow down and pay more attention to our children.

How To Celebrate National Children’s Day?

Take out some time today to spend with the children, you can play some of their favourite games, or take them for a nice day out. Having long conversations with children is quite a task these days, you can try having one today. Learn about what is going on in their lives, teach them different life skills and have quality discussions.

You can also donate some time or money to help out the local organizations that are dedicated to improving the lives of children in society.

