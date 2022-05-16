National Dengue Day 2022: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

NATIONAL DENGUE DAY 2022: Dengue fever, often known as breakbone fever, is an infection spread by mosquitoes that can cause severe flu-like diseases. It is caused by four distinct viruses and spread by Aedes mosquitoes. These mosquitoes also transmit yellow fever, Zika viruses, and chikungunya. Dengue fever is found throughout the tropics, with local differences in risk determined by climatic, socioeconomic, and environmental variables.

National Dengue Day

In India, May 16 marks the National Dengue Day which is an initiative by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to spread awareness about the vector-borne disease and its preventive methods.

Advertisement

Dengue fever remains a worldwide and regional danger, imposing a significant public health burden on all communities despite the advancement in the medical and sciences field.

Therefore, dengue day is also observed internationally.

World Dengue Day

Given the persistence of dengue fever in the ASEAN Member States, the 10th ASEAN Health Ministers Meeting in 2010 designated June 15 as “ASEAN Dengue Day." Since then, ASEAN Dengue Day has been marked on June 15 as an important regional initiative to increase relevant information exchanges and promote awareness about dengue prevention, control, and intervention methods.

Building on a fast-emerging global consensus, the International Society for Neglected Tropical Diseases (ISNTD) launched a global dengue awareness campaign in 2018, including a request to the UN and WHO to establish a World Dengue Day.

Advertisement

In addition, to take this effort forward, ISNTD formed an international and multi-sectoral Dengue Advisory Group composed of partners from Ministries of Health, research and academia, NGOs, and civil society. As a result, in honour of ASEAN Dengue Day 2021 and the inaugural World Dengue Day, ISNTD and ADVA co-organised the ISNTD-ADVA World Dengue Day Forum.

Importance of Dengue Day

It is critical that each individual understands the disease’s consequences and the measures they must take to prevent becoming afflicted with it. Every member of the community may play a significant role in preventing dengue.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.