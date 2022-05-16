National Dengue Day 2022: Symptoms, Prevention and Treatment of Mosquito-borne Disease

NATIONAL DENGUE DAY 2022: Every May 16, National Dengue Day is observed to spread awareness about the vector-borne disease. The campaign was started by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. Dengue fever is a painful and incapacitating mosquito-borne disease caused by any of four closely related Aedes species. These mosquitoes carry viruses that cause West Nile Virus illness and yellow fever.

Dengue causes a wide range of diseases. This can range from subclinical sickness – where people are unaware that they are infected– to severe flu-like symptoms in those who are afflicted. Severe dengue has a greater risk of mortality if not treated properly.

Every year, an estimated 400 million dengue infections occur worldwide, with around 96 million resulting in severe disease. The majority of instances occur in tropical parts of the world.

Symptoms of Dengue Fever

Mild dengue symptoms might be mistaken for other infections that produce fever, aches, pains, or a rash.

Symptoms, which typically appear four to six days after infection and can persist up to ten days, may include:

High fever with no warning

Extensive headaches

Back of the eye pain

The joint and muscular ache that is excruciating

Fatigue or nausea

Vomiting

Skin rash that emerges two to five days after fever starts

Prevention of Dengue Fever

The best method to prevent the disease is to avoid mosquito bites, especially if you live in or go to a tropical climate. This entails taking precautions and making attempts to reduce the mosquito population. These mosquitos often lay eggs near standing water in water-holding containers such as buckets, bowls, animal dishes, flower pots, and vases. It is best to avoid storing standing water around.

Treatment of Dengue Fever

The FDA authorised Dengvaxia, a vaccine, in 2019 to help prevent the disease in adolescents aged 9 to 16 who have already been infected with dengue. However, there is presently no vaccination available to protect the general public from catching it.

If you suspect you have dengue fever, take pain remedies containing acetaminophen, generally known as paracetamol, and avoid aspirin-containing medications. You should also relax and consume lots of water to stay hydrated.

Severe dengue fever is a medical emergency. It necessitates quick medical attention in a clinic or hospital, if not taken seriously it could be lethal.

