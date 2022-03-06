National Dentist’s Day 2022: Brushing, Flossing, and Other Tips for Cleaner Teeth

National Dentist’s Day is observed every year on March 6, to create awareness and educate people about the importance of oral health. Not just this, but the day is celebrated to express gratitude to the dentists, who help you in keeping your oral hygiene and teeth healthy. The day was established as a way to show appreciation to the doctors who support you in maintaining your overall oral health.

The day is significant as it works towards ending the fear of dentists among the people who avoid them. Over time, many researchers have proved that oral health has a significant effect on general health, not just this, but oral infection is capable of causing major health complications. So, let us take a look at some expert tips to maintain your overall oral hygiene.

Brush twice a day

Well, it is said that we should brush our teeth after every meal, but looking at our busy schedule this becomes impossible. So it is extremely important that you brush your teeth in the morning and at night before going to bed so that you don’t invite germs while you are asleep. And the amount of toothpaste should not be more than just a pea-size.

When to floss?

To practice good oral hygiene, you should floss daily between the teeth to remove dental plaque, as in the long run, they result in more than just a cavity.

Soft-bristled toothbrush

Always choose a soft-bristled toothbrush, as using a hard bristled brush can cause damage to the enamel.

Don’t miss your tongue

You can brush your tongue using the same toothbrush from back to front, but tongue cleaners or tongue scrapers can do a better job at removing that plaque and bacteria from the surface of your tongue.

Timely visit your dentist

You should not avoid your dentist and must pay a visit once every six months. In this way, you can be aware that no serious harm has been caused to your teeth in the last six months.

