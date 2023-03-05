National Dentist’s Day 2023: Date, History, Significance and How to Celebrate

National Dentist’s Day is celebrated in India on March 6, every year. It serves as a reminder to raise awareness about the importance of oral health and hygiene. This day recognises the contributions of dentists and dental professionals in promoting good oral health and preventing oral diseases. The celebration of this day also highlights the importance of regular dental check-ups and oral hygiene practices, such as brushing and flossing.

It also serves as a reminder to people to prioritize their oral health and seek professional dental care when necessary. Read on to find out more about the day and how you can celebrate National Dentist’s Day.

National Dentist’s Day: History

The first recorded dentist lived and worked in Ancient Egypt around 2600 BC. Known as Hesy-Ra was a high-ranking official under Pharaoh Djoser. Of the many titles he held, Hesy-Ra was the first to bear the title of Chief of Dentist.

In 1530, The Little Medicinal Book for All Kinds of Diseases and Infirmities of the Teeth (Artzney Buchlein), was published in Germany. It was the first book devoted entirely to dentistry.

Since then, the field of Dentistry has come a long way. National Dentist’s Day is commemorated on March 6th every year to show appreciation and thanks for dentists. It is also a way to bring awareness to hygienic dental practices.

National Dentist’s Day: Significance

National Dentist’s Day is significant as it helps to promote the importance of oral health and hygiene. This day serves as a reminder to people about the need for regular dental check-ups and good oral hygiene practices. It also recognizes the contributions of dentists and dental professionals in preventing and treating oral diseases, which can significantly impact a person’s overall health and well-being.

It is also a day that provides an opportunity for dental organizations and associations to conduct awareness campaigns and educational programs to promote good oral health practices among the general public. In addition, National Dentist’s Day can also help to raise awareness about career opportunities in dentistry, encouraging young people to pursue careers in the field.

How To Celebrate

The official National Dentist’s Day website has shared the following ways in which people can celebrate the day:

Show appreciation to your dentist by showing your improved oral health regimen and your commitment to better dental habits. Another way for you to do that is to schedule a dental checkup. This is your time to ask your dentist questions about your oral health. You must also make sure your teeth are healthy and your habits are on the right track. Raise awareness on a personal level. If you have young children around teach them good oral hygiene practices and encourage family and friends to visit their dentist) National Dentist’s Day website also encourages you to smile. Show off your work and your dentist’s work. Don’t forget to show your appreciation to your dentist on your social media handles by using the hashtag National Dentists Day.

