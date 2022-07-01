National Doctors’ Day 2022: A Reminder for Health Professionals to Take Care of Themselves Amid COVID-19

NATIONAL DOCTORS’ DAY 2022: What is more important than saving one’s life during these difficult times? Our health professionals play a critical role in improving access and quality health care for the population.

The demanding profession requires a doctor to be on a call 24X7X365. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the health experts, doctors, ASHA workers, and nurses emerged as the real heroes. While we were inside our homes safe, they were on their toes fighting to keep their patients alive. The challenging times made us all realise the importance of health professionals. To appreciate the efforts of our doctors, July 1 is celebrated as National Doctor’s Day. On this special day, let’s remind our doctors to take of themselves.

Dos

Spend time with family

Make sure to take some time out to spend a day with your family amid your busy schedule. Taking time out will provide a sense of control, calm, and well-being. Monitor your health

In the process of keeping others healthy, here’s a gentle reminder for you to take care of yourself. Keep a track of your health on the regular basis and often take the precautionary test amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Train near & dear ones

Health professionals can give basic training to near and dear ones on how to take care of the patients. In case you fall sick, someone is there to look after your health. You can also spread awareness on how to prevent infectious diseases.

Don’ts

Skipping Breakfast

To increase immunity, it is highly important to eat your first meal properly. In the hurry of reaching the hospital on time, do not skip your breakfast. It is your first immunity shield of the day. Meeting patients who are without mask

You must say no to patients who show up without masks. This will not only keep your health on point but will also teach them a lesson.

