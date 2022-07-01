National Doctors’ Day 2022: All You Need to Know About Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy

NATIONAL DOCTORS’ DAY 2022: Doctors play a significant role in our lives, they help us get back on our feet whenever we fall ill. They take care of our health, even if it means putting their lives at risk. For the last 2-3 years, when the whole world grappled with COVID-19, doctors and other healthcare professionals stood at the forefront in the fight against the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Happy Doctors’ Day 2022: Wishes, Images and Greetings to Share

Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy died on 1 July in 1962 and the date marks his death anniversary, as well as his birth anniversary. Every year on 1 July, we celebrate National Doctors’ Day in honor of India’s first medical consultant, as described by the British Medical Journal - Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was not only a doctor but a physician, philanthropist, and social worker, and above all, he served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 till he died in 1962.

Advertisement

Pioneers of the healthcare sector

Dr. Roy was one of the pioneers of the healthcare sector of the country because he made quality health services accessible to the common man. It is said that Dr. Roy was at the forefront of the team leading the foundation of the Indian Medical Association and Medical Council of India. These are among the two most prestigious medical organisations in the country. Academic life

During his academic life, especially after his Post Graduation, he got the opportunity to be a member of the Royal College of Physicians. Later on, because of his work, he became a member of Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons. When he returned to India, he actively took part in the country’s politics and was a close associate of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Political career

Dr Roy became the Mayor of Calcutta in 1933 and later on, in his political career, got the chance to be the governor of Uttar Pradesh. After that, till his last breath, Dr. Roy served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. Medical institutes

The Bharat Ratna recipient taught at the Calcutta Medical College and helped establish many medical institutions in India, such as the Jadavpur T.B. Hospital, Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital and Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital. BC Roy Award

The BC Roy Award is given in remembrance of the legendary doctor of India. The award is presented by the Medical Council of India in the field of medicine, science, philosophy and arts. Inspirational Quote

Dr Roy’s quote which motivates young students even now is - “My young friends, you are soldiers in the battle of freedom. Freedom from want, fear, ignorance, frustration, and helplessness. By dint of hard work for the country, rendered in a spirit of a selfless service may you march ahead with hope and courage. Remember, in this dynamic world you must go forward or else you will left behind."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.