National Doctors’ Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

NATIONAL DOCTORS’ DAY 2022: Doctors, also known as physicians, clinicians and medical practitioners, are healthcare professionals who diagnose, advise and treat our illnesses. They save lives using their knowledge of the body and aid those with permanent physical or psychological impairments. For this reason, doctors are considered the most important public servants.

National Doctors’ Day, which highlights the contributions of doctors in society, is celebrated on July 1 in India by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Below, we look at the theme for National Doctors’ Day in 2022, its history and its significance.

Advertisement

National Doctors’ Day: Theme

The theme for this year’s celebration of National Doctors’ Day in India is “Family Doctors on the Front Line." The theme highlights the contribution of doctors who care for the whole family or a community.

National Doctors’ Day: History

Advertisement

National Doctors’ Day celebrations in India began in 1991 on July 1 to honour Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, or B.C. Roy, whose birth and death anniversary, both fall on July 1. B.C. Roy was a famous physician and freedom fighter from West Bengal. He also became the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 till his death in 1962.

The Bharat Ratna recipient taught at the Calcutta Medical College and helped establish many medical institutions in India, such as the Jadavpur T.B. Hospital, Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital, Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital and the Chittaranjan Seva Sadan for women and children.

National Doctors’ Day: Significance

Doctors not only treat and heal patients but also educate and prepare future generations of doctors in the nation. There are doctors who provide free medical services to the poor and underprivileged. Many have lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic contracting the illness while treating patients.

The annual event helps spread awareness about the vital role played by doctors in our society. On this day, patients show appreciation for their doctors, free check-up camps are set up, and medical debates get aired on news channels.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.