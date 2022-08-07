National Handloom Day 2022: Share THESE Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi to Celebrate the day

Every year, National Handloom Day is celebrated on the 7th of August. This day is marked to commemorate the Swadeshi Andolan. National Handloom Day also reminds us of the hard work and creativity the handloom industry brings to us. The first ever National Handloom Day was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 7 August 2015. On this day, we honour the contribution of our handloom-weaving community. To mark this special day, share these quotes with your loved ones.

Quotes on handloom day by prominent people:

“The handloom weaving is in a dying condition. Everyone admits that whatever may be the future of the mill industry, the handlooms ought not to be allowed to perish" - Mahatma Gandhi

“I believe that where there is pure and active love for the poor there is God also. I see God in every thread that I draw on the spinning wheel."- Mahatma Gandhi

“In the tapestry of life, we’re all connected. Each one of us is a gift to those around us helping each other be who we are, weaving a perfect picture together." - Anita Moorjani

“We don’t accomplish anything in this world alone… and whatever happens is the result of the whole tapestry of one’s life and all the weaving of individual threads from one to another that creates something." - Sandra Day O’Connor

“Think of all your experiences as a huge tapestry that can be laid out in whatever pattern you wish. Each day you add a new thread to the weaving. Do you craft a curtain to hide behind, or do you fashion a magic carpet that will take you to unequalled heights?" - Tony Robbins

“With her tiny hands knowing these colours are something epic, she coerces the flag with khaadi(handloom) and she waves lofty for all." -Tazeen Sadiya

“Our weavings in the cosmic web are not self-contained. Rather, they are part of the design of our collective humanity. " - Lisa Hunt

