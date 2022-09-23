National Honey Month: 7 Benefits of Pampering Your Skin With The Sweetness Of Honey

National Honey Month is celebrated worldwide in the month of September. It aims to promote the beekeeping industry and honey as a natural sweetener.

This month is about acknowledging and identifying the benefits of honey for our overall wellness and health. We enjoy honey for more reasons than just its deliciousness. This luscious, gooey super-food is also a legitimate beauty booster.

Honey’s antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities have been mentioned in Ayurveda. And current beauty experts swear by its properties for youthful skin. There are countless advantages of honey for skin care. Let us look at them

Glowing skin

Honey contains skin-brightening qualities and with regular use makes the skin healthy and moisturised. “Although honey is excellent for healing dry skin, it also works wonders on oily, acne-prone, and combination skin types. Contrary to what one might think, it possesses skin balancing benefits that leave the skin hydrated & purified without any excessive greasiness," says Shreedha Singh, CEO & Co-Founder, The Ayurveda Company (T.A.C).

Exfoliates the skin

Applying honey on your face with gentle scrubbing removes dry, dead skin and renews fresh skin cells underneath since it is a natural exfoliant.

Quick tip- Combine one spoonful of sugar with two spoons of honey. “After applying this mixture evenly to your skin for approximately 10 minutes, gently scrub it off in a circular manner. To get rid of the stickiness, use a moist towel to clean the skin," adds Singh.

Soothes sunburns

Honey has soothing properties and can help reverse the UV damage and relieve skin irritation by feeding the tissues that have been injured. To make a mixture, combine two teaspoons of aloe vera gel with one teaspoon of honey. “Apply this mix to your sunburn and leave it on for an hour. Follow this process daily, and you will notice a visible improvement in your skin," notes Singh.

Reduces wrinkles

As a natural humectant, honey is an excellent moisturiser. It contains moisture in it which aids with wrinkle reduction. Additionally, honey’s antioxidant properties moisturise dry skin and reverse ageing.

Quick Tip- Make a face pack by combining one tablespoon of papaya or curd with one tablespoon of honey. Apply it all over your face for 30 minutes, then wash it off.

Helps in treating spots

Directly apply raw honey to acne-affected areas, let it sit for 15 minutes, then rinse with warm water. “You may also leave it on overnight to let the healing properties of honey do their magic on the spots. Rinse it off the following morning," opines Singh.

Combats acne

Honey fights acne-causing germs thanks to its antiseptic and antibacterial characteristics. Apply a fine layer of honey on your face and keep it on for 30 minutes. Use regular water to wash your face.

Cleanses the pores

Honey helps to eliminate blackheads by cleaning up pores with its antibacterial, antiseptic, and antioxidant characteristics. For a clear complexion, it also moisturises and tightens skin pores.

Quick tip- Consider combining two spoons of jojoba oil or coconut oil with one spoon of raw honey. Apply to the concoction to clean, dry skin and gently massage in a circular motion while avoiding the area around your eyes. Use cold water to rinse.

Honey is an excellent ingredient for your skin. Packed with nutrients, it ensures the wellbeing of the skin. It can be easily incorporated into your daily beauty regime.

If you want to use honey in everyday routine, try including natural skincare products like face wash, face cream, serum, scrub with honey and ayurvedic herbs for glowing skin.

