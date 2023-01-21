Why is National Hugging Day Celebrated on January 21? History, Significance, Wishes and Messages to Share

NATIONAL HUGGING DAY 2023: National Hugging Day is an occasion we observe to embrace and show affection to loved ones. The day was created in 1986 by Kevin Zaborney. It was his way to promote love and positivity in the world. Hugging is more than just about establishing contact. The gesture in itself can have a positive effect on both physical and mental health.

Known to release oxytocin, the love hormone, hugging can reduce stress and anxiety. It is also great for lowering blood pressure and heart rate as well as aiding overall mental health.

Advertisement

Read on to find out how this day came into being and how you can let your loved ones know you’re missing their hugs.

National Hugging Day: Wishes and Messages

I don’t want to miss even one opportunity to hug the people who mean the world to me. Happy Hugging Day to you! A hug is a way to share emotions like happiness and sadness. I want to hug you, as I want to share everything with you. There is one gift that can’t be given without taking it back, and that is why I give you a hug. Happy Hugging Day! Sending you a hug from across the miles so warm and tight, even the distances would disappear and make you mine! A hug warms, delights and charms! It is the best gift to give your loved ones, and I’m sending this one to you today. Happy Hug Day, my dear!

Advertisement

National Hugging Day: History

The day was first marked on January 21, 1986, in Clio, Michigan, USA. Kevin Zaborney was the one to coin the idea of National Hugging Day, when he observed that during the holidays between Christmas, New Year’s, and Valentine’s Day, people seemed to be a little low in spirit.

Advertisement

During this stretch of the year, to ensure that people are in high spirits and don’t feel lonely or depressed, he introduced this day. Kevin also felt that the Americans were embarrassed to express their feelings in public, so a day like this could certainly help.

National Hugging Day: Significance

The importance and significance behind this beautiful initiative is to encourage people to become more compassionate and demonstrate their emotions in a more profound way. As with the changing times, people tend to feel more isolated and lonely, it is necessary for individuals to open up to others and express how they feel.

Hugging helps establish connections with one another, ushers in joy, and boosts bonds between people. Hugging aids in stress reduction and overall better health, as it generates oxytocin, a hormone that is responsible for happiness.

Hugging not only brings positivity but also improves physical and emotional barriers between people, resulting in mutual trust and bonding. If you are away from your dear ones on this Hugging Day, send them these warm wishes and messages to show your love.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here