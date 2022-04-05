National Maritime Day 2022: History, Significance And Theme

April 5 is celebrated as National Maritime Day across the country and is dedicated to the role of maritime trade in the development of the Indian economy, and the role of India and its strategic location in global trade. An essential element of the Silk Route, India was a nation that acted as a node connecting the Middle East and Europe to the East Asian countries.

Each year, the day is celebrated with a particular theme that acts as a base of all events organised on this particular day. The day also represents and fuels the drive to improve the condition of maritime trade in India and help it reach new lengths.

National Maritime Day: History

It was in the year 1919, when India was still under British rule, when on April 5, a ship called SS Loyalty, sailed from Mumbai to London. The ship was owned by Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd, the biggest large-scale shipping company owned entirely by Indians.

It was a significant day since at that time, the Indian sub-continent and its waterways were still under British rule. India, at that time, was a crucial land, in accordance with global trade, since it connected the European trade giants such as England, France, and Portugal, to the rest of Asia.

National Maritime Day: Significance

The National Maritime Day 2022 holds significance laced with historical journey of India’s maritime sector, and is celebrated every year to cherish the history, the ongoing development, and the futuristic visions of maritime trade in and around the country.

The day is dedicated to the celebration of the pivotal role that the maritime industry plays in the booming and sustenance of the Indian economy. In addition, on this day, myriad players and participants in the maritime sector are applauded and lauded with awards to recognise their efforts and contribution. People are honored the Varuna Award, which is considered the highest honour for a person who has outstandingly contributed to the Indian maritime.

National Maritime Day 2022: Theme

Last year’s theme for the National Maritime Day was ‘Sustainable Shipping Beyond COVID-19.’ An official announcement for this year’s theme hasn’t been made yet.

