National Mountain Climbing Day 2022: 5 Rock Climbing Destinations In India For Enthralling Experience

NATIONAL MOUNTAIN CLIMBING DAY 2022: Mountains, which define the natural borders of nations, offer solace and rejuvenation to travellers. A step up from trekking, natural rock climbing is an extreme sport that tests the climber’s strength and endurance along with mental control. Enthusiasts sometimes risk their lives to experience the unparalleled beauty and unique surroundings while taking up this sport. Every year, on August 1, people across the globe celebrate National Mountain Climbing Day. There is no denying the fact rock climbing offers a lifetime experience, but at the same time, it can be dangerous and thus knowledge of proper climbing techniques and safety gear is a must for all climbers. As the special day is here, check out these five places for a challenging and exciting adventure.

Sar Pass (Himachal Pradesh)

Situated in the Parvati Valley, Sar Pass will not fail to satisfy your hunch. Surrounded by lush forests and snow-capped mountains, this place serves as one of the best rock climbing expeditions. Sar Pass trek offers climbers splendid views amid the adventurous route.

Hampi (Karnataka)

The bouldering capital of India, Hampi is full of granite rocks which offer climbers a thrilling adventure. Interestingly, Hampi makes one of the top destinations for international climbers. This UNESCO Heritage site also houses giant temples, palaces, and monolithic structures.

Savanadurga (Karnataka)

Similar to Hampi, Savanadurga is another gigantic monolith offering spectacular landscapes in Karnataka, best for beginners. Once you reach the top, Savanadurga offers a jaw-dropping view of Bangalore city and we bet it will make your trek worth it. You can go trekking, rock climbing or on a biking-hiking trail for an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss Veerabhadreshwara Swamy and Narasimha Swamy temples situated at the foothill.

Miyar Valley (Himachal Pradesh)

Whether you are an amateur climber or a veteran, Miyar Valley popularly called ‘Himachal’s Valley of Flowers’ will offer a surreal experience. This trek, mostly on an easy flat trail, unravels the great Himalayan ranges as you begin to climb the rocks.

Shey Rock (Leh)

Although this area is not overly scenic, Shey Rock climbing will test your strength and patience. Interestingly, this area is also used as the training ground by the military. You will witness a few Buddhist carvings along your route as you climb.

So, what are you waiting for? Gear up and conquer one peak after another.

