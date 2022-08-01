National Mountain Climbing Day 2022: History, Significance and Health Benefits

National Mountain Climbing Day is observed annually on August 1. It was established to honour Bobby Matthews and his friend Josh Madigan for successfully climbing the 46 peaks of the Adirondack Mountains. On this same day in 2015, the two triumphed the final peak called Whiteface Mountain.

Mountain climbing helps in maintaining good physical health. It is a compound form of exercise which makes use of all the muscles in the body, thereby providing us with a full-body workout. Not just this, the beautiful sites will refresh your mind and help improve your mental health as well.

Mountain climbing is an adventurous hobby for many people. Some of the notable Indian mountaineers include Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest, Krushnaa Patil, the youngest Indian woman to climb the Mountain Everest, Arjun Vajpai, the youngest Indian to conquer Lhotse and summit Manaslu, Narendra Kumar, a mountaineer from the Indian army, Arunima Sinha, world’s first amputee to reach the top of the Mount Everest, amid others.

Advertisement

Apart from being a popularly preferred travel destination for their mesmerizing landscapes and natural greenery, mountains also hold a major geographical significance. Mountains are the “water towers" of the world that provide 60-80% of all freshwater resources to the planet.

Approximately half of the population of this world depends on the mountain ecosystem services to survive, not only in terms of water but also in terms of food and clean energy.

Advertisement

It is an overwhelming experience to reach the top of a mountain and is no less than conquering a battle. The whole climb as well as the view we get exposed to through that height feel rewarding.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here