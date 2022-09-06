National Nutrition Week 2022: 5 Protein-Rich Foods That May Help Prevent Hair Loss

Hairfall is no less than a nightmare! Pollution, erratic lifestyles, excessive use of chemicals in hair treatments – a potent recipe for hairfall. And one swipe of your comb through your hair, you have a ton of hair on the floor.

Although topical application of certain products can help in preventing hair loss, consider a healthy and a balanced diet as the foremost factor to reduce hair fall. Our diet plays an essential role in determining the health of our hair. Protein is one of the most important agents that help in hair repair and growth. Since each of our hair strands consists of protein, it becomes necessary for the body to supply enough protein to our hair for its complete nourishment.

So, here 5 protein-rich foods that you must include in your diet to prevent hair loss.

Fish

Enriched with the goodness of omega-3 fatty acids, fish makes for the best protein-rich food that helps in preventing hair loss. “Since fish is a direct source of protein for the hair, the hair follicles are nourished and the roots become stronger promoting thicker and healthier hair. Also, fish contains important nutrients like vitamins A, K, D, and E which are great to stop hair fall. Mackerel, salmon and herring are some of the fish which are excellent sources of fatty acids," says Dietitian Garima Goyal. For people with thin hair, it is also a good idea to supplement diet with fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Dr Kavitha Reddy, Nutritionist and Food scientist and a supporter of Right to Protein Initiative believes these fatty acids are good for hair health because they help maintain healthy cell membranes and keep the scalp moisturized. “One must consider buying soy fed fish as that increases its protein richness," she adds.

Milk and eggs

Dairy products like milk, yogurt, and eggs are good sources of protein. Consuming them regularly aids in preventing hair loss to a great extent. Packed with iron, vitamin B-12, fatty acids, and protein, they strengthen hair roots, prevent hair thinning as well as hair loss. Besides. eggs contain biotin which is essential for hair growth. Iron deficiency is one of the most common reasons for hair fall, hence dairy products and eggs help to compensate for the gap and boost hair growth.

Lentils

Lentils are a great vegetarian option to prevent hair loss. “They are an excellent source of protein and they are also loaded with nutrients like zinc, fiber, iron, folic acid, and magnesium. The high amount of folic acid present in lentils helps in preventing hair breakage. It makes the hair stronger and thicker. Also, these nutrients aid in blood flow to the scalp which in turn is responsible for improving hair health," adds Goyal.

Soy

Soy is one of the most important protein sources for people with hair loss. “Soy contains a high amount of protein and hair has more than 90 percent protein. Hence protein is important for hair growth. In addition, soy contains nutrients such as iron, zinc, and folate that are needed for healthy hair growth. It can help slow down the rate at which hair follicles shrink," says Reddy.

Meat

Most of us eat meat daily to meet our protein requirements. They also offer a variety of additional nutrients that support healthier hair growth and hair follicles. Meat contains a type iron that is simple to absorb as well.

It’s time to level up your diet and stop spending on expensive products to arrest hair fall. Include these protein-rich foods in your daily diet and you are on your way to welcoming happy and healthy hair.

