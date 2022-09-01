National Nutrition Week 2022: Know the Right Diet as per Your Age

NATIONAL NUTRITION WEEK 2022: India observes National Nutrition Week from September 1 to September 7 every year to raise awareness about the importance of consuming nutrition rich food. A balanced and nutritious diet has long-term benefits for our health. Along with keeping your weight in check, it also protects you against various non-communicable diseases like cardiovascular disorders, diabetes and cancer. As we grow old, the dietary requirements of our body also evolve. It is therefore important to note which food is actually nutritious for you according to your age.

Nutrition For Children

Since children are picky eaters and get easily attracted to junk food, it is difficult to make them have the appropriate nutrition. In this case, the parents or guardians can try to enhance the visual appeal of the food by adding colourful vegetables. As per a report by the Hindustan Times, Priya Palan, Dietician at Zen Multispeciality Hospital said, “In the early phases of childhood, there is an increased requirement of energy because the child is growing and requires protein, essential fatty acid, which helps in better brain development."

Nutrition For Teenagers

Teenage marks the years of rapid growth in a child’s body. This is the time when children go through puberty and experience many bodily changes. This stage, therefore, demands that the adolescents’ diet be filled with nutrients, proteins, irons and minerals which provide them with the much-needed energy and boost their growth. It is suggested that parents include wholegrain bread, cereals, fruits, legumes, vegetables and milk products into their children’s diet.

Nutrition For Youngsters From 20-40 Age Group

The adult years of our lives are filled with hassle which often lead us to ignore healthy dietary requirements and indulge in junk or fast food. This is also the stage when most women go through pregnancy. In order to avoid the diseases in the old age that will follow, one should make sure to include all the nutrients in their diet. Dr. Palan told HT, “Women need more protein, fatty acids, calcium, phosphorous, iron and folic acid. For men, the energy requirements tend to be higher than women as their physical activity, body structure or metabolic rate may differ."

Nutrition For Middle-Aged From 40-60 Age Group

This is the age when retaining good health should be made sure since the metabolism of the body begins to change. The inclusion of phytonutrients and antioxidants in the diet becomes important since they improve the body’s digestive and immune systems. With age, the risk of heart diseases also heightens, therefore fatty and fried food should be avoided at all costs.

Nutrition For Elderly

In old age, one can’t risk their health with an improper diet. The body starts to deteriorate and if not taken care during the early years, one might also be infected with a lot of diseases at this age. Since it becomes a little difficult to chew hard and solid food, the nutrition can also be compensated with a liquid diet. “The diet or food should be aimed at overcoming the deficiency of nutrients. Some people may skip their meals due to the discomforts old age bring," says Dr. Palan in a report by HT.

