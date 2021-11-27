National Organ Donation Day 2021: Why It Is Important and Everyone Should Do It

National Organ Donation Day is celebrated on November 27 in India every year. The day has been observed for the last 10 years. The main objective of the national organ donation day is to spread awareness among people and to recognize the selfless efforts made towards mankind, and reestablish our belief in humanity. The first time organ donation day was celebrated in 2010. Under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it is organised by National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO).

In India, organ donation has always been on a small scale. As per estimates, only 0.65 organ donations per million population take place in the country. However, organ donation is 35 in Spain and 26 in America. There has been a considerable decline in organ donation in India as well as the entire world due to the Covid 19 Pandemic.

In a study published in The Lancet journal, it was reported that countries with high infection rates witnessed a decline of more than 50 percent in organ donation. During the countrywide lockdown imposed in March, a 70 percent decline was seen.

There are only 3 percent registered organ donors in India. Even before the pandemic organ donation was never really on a large scale in India. As per the 2019 data of the All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), annually 1.5-2 lakh people require a kidney transplant. But only around 8000, meaning 4 % people get it. Similarly, every year around 80,000 patients require a liver transplant, but only 1,800 eventually get it.

Around 1 lakh patients require corneal or eye transplants annually, but less than half of people get it. Even for a heart transplant, of the 10,000 who need a heart transplant, only 200 match with donors.

The main reason behind such less organ donation is the lack of knowledge among people regarding the process of organ transplant. NGOs and public organizations are trying to spread awareness.

