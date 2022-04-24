National Panchayati Raj Day 2022: Structure of the Local Governance and Inspiring Quotes

NATIONAL PANCHAYATI RAJ DAY 2022: Panchayat is made up of two words “Panch," which means “five," and “Ayat," which means “assembly." So, Panchayati Raj refers to a kind of local governance in India mostly in villages that involve five or more elders resolving disputes between individuals. The group’s leader is known as a Mukhiya, Sarpanch, or Pradhan.

The Constitution Act of 1992, which took effect on April 24, 1993, gave constitutional standing to Panchayati Raj institutions. As a result, this date symbolises a point in the history of decentralisation of governmental power to the people.

Structure of Panchayati Raj

The Village Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti, and Zilla Parishad are the three layers of the Panchayati Raj system.

The Village Panchayat is the lowest level, consisting largely of five representatives, including the Sarpanch, who are chosen by the villagers for a five-year tenure. It is accountable to the Gram Sabha, which is a collective of villagers.

The second-tier Panchayat Samiti, which has roughly 20 members, is elected by panchayat members and is responsible for all development work under its authority, which typically covers 20-60 villages depending on the population of the area. The Panchayat Samiti’s president is known as Pradhan, while his or her deputy is known as Up-pradhan.

Finally, the Zilla Parishad is the highest tier of the Panchayati Raj system. It consists of Panchayat Samiti representatives as well as district-level officers from several government departments. The Zilla Parishad primarily oversees and supervises the Panchayat Samitis’ development projects that are already underway or proposed in the district. The Zilla Parishad’s chairperson is chosen from among its members.

INSPIRATIONAL QUOTES

“When the panchayat raj is established, public opinion will do what violence can never do" - Mahatma Gandhi.

“Through all-around progress & grassroots level participation, our Govt is working towards making ‘Gram Uday Se Bharat Uday’ a reality" - Narendra Modi.

“The voice of the people may be said to be God’s voice, the voice of the Panchayat," Mahatma Gandhi.

