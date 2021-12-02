National Pollution Control Day 2021: Here’s How You Can Help Reduce Environmental Pollution

Environmental pollution has a far-reaching impact on people’s quality of life, both directly and indirectly. All of this is mostly the result of human actions that degrade the environment in several ways. The most polluting sources are power plants, industry, and automobiles. The rate at which automobile pollution is increasing is astounding.

Nowadays, pollution prevention is a big worldwide problem, since everyone on the planet has the right to breathe clean air, drink pure water, and utilize public lands. So, on this National Pollution Control Day 2021, we have listed some of the ways you can contribute to a healthy, pollution-free environment.

>Use public transport

Utilize your vehicle much less frequently. When possible, opt for carpool and rideshare, and consider taking public transit instead of walking; this way, you aren’t adding to all the challenges that the air is already struggling with before adding your automobile to the mix.

>Plant a tree

Plant trees to provide the nutrients that the air requires to be cleaner. There are several plants that will consume the garbage in the atmosphere. Do your homework to determine which ones you can readily cultivate, and which would benefit the world around you. Trees also minimize erosion, which reduces pollutants in the water.

>Recycling and reusing

The notion of recycling and reuse not only helps to save resources and utilize them wisely, but it also tends to minimize pollution and waste emissions, which significantly reduces air, water, and land pollution altogether. Recycled items also need less energy to manufacture than non-recycled products.

>Say no to plastic

Plastic items could be hazardous to the environment since they take a long time to degrade owing to their oil-based composition. Paper bags, on the other hand, are a superlative solution because they degrade quickly and are recyclable.

>Waste disposal that is proper

Efficient garbage disposal, whether for industrial or domestic trash, is one of the most effective means of reducing land contamination. This is especially true when it comes to toxic and hazardous waste disposal.

>Do not throw oil or fat down the drain

Grease, fat, and used cooking oil must be thrown away or placed in a “fat jar" for dumping with other solid waste. Your pipes may get clogged, causing sewage lines to become clogged and back up into yards and basements. The garbage also pollutes nearby sources of water.

