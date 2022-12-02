National Pollution Prevention Day: Different Types of Pollutants and Their Effects on the Environment

NATIONAL POLLUTION PREVENTION DAY: Pollution plagues the ecosystem and forms a nexus of consequences that trumps the boundaries of mediums and landscapes. For example, components of nitrogen and sulphur, when mixed into the air due to air pollution, react and trigger a phenomenon called Acid Rain, which further affects water, soil, brick and mortar structures, and human health.

However, this is just one link formed due to one type of pollution. Imagine the effects of various kinds of it and the interconnected doom that it is preparing for our future generations. On this occasion of National Pollution Control Day, let’s take a look at various types of pollution that exist on the globe.

Air Pollution

Currently, the most visible pollution hindering our visibility due to smog is Air Pollution. Gases like Carbon Dioxide, Carbon Monoxide, Aerosols, Chlorofluorocarbons, are all pollutants that contribute to air pollution and also play a role in the increase of the global temperature.

Water Pollution

Extensive and expensive projects, including buildings, factories, and companies, run smoothly at the expense of the contamination of water, which gives rise to Water Pollution. The influx of waste materials and residues, including harmful chemicals, into water bodies, is one of the major causes of Water Pollution.

Plastic Pollution

According to estimations, roughly 25,000 tonnes of plastic is introduced into the environment every day in India. Plastic Pollution, according to that fact, gets 25,000 tonnes stronger every day. Plastic Pollution also contributes to water pollution and largely affects the marine life in the water bodies.

Soil Pollution

Contamination of soil is called Soil Pollution. There are many reasons for soil getting contaminated and losing its beneficial characteristics. Deforestation, Acid Rain, Industrial and Agricultural Chemical Usage, are some of the reasons.

Noise Pollution

Although this type of pollution does not affect the environment directly, its prevalence in the environment mainly affects one of the most essential components of the ecosystem — humans. Noise pollution sourced from factories, vehicles, and machinery, have grave long-term consequences that affect humans physically and psychologically.

Radioactive Pollution

Radioactive contaminants are the leading cause of Radioactive Pollution and are one of the most dangerous forms of pollution for nature and mankind due to the highly toxic substances that become the source of this pollution. Consequences involve death or disfiguration among the affected.

Information Pollution

This form of pollution is novel and nascent but fosters a great deal of damage to society, if not nature. The proliferation of this type of pollution is seen after the advent of Internet 2.0 and includes the torrent of information, which brings along contaminants of the mind such as fake news, misinformation, and disinformation.

