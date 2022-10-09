National Post Week 2022: Date, Theme, History and Significance

NATIONAL POST WEEK 2022: The celebration of World Post Day in memoriam of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in the Swiss capital of Berne in 1874 is marked on October 9. It is poignant to note that the UPU is the second-oldest international organisation in the world. The decision to mark the day as World Post Day was taken by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo in 1969.

Ever since then, this day is celebrated all over the world to lay focus on the importance of postal services. The purpose of marking this occasion is to create awareness about the role that the postal sector plays in people’s lives, in business processes, and in the social and economic development of the nation.

The Indian Department of Post will celebrate “National Postal Week" from October 9 to October 13 this year. Notably, India’s premier government-operated postal system, India Post, is the world’s largest postal system in the world. The country’s postal history also stretches quite far back. From the pigeon post system of the Maurya period to Babur’s horse runner postal service to the setting up of the army post service during British rule, the evolution is vibrant.

To mark its long history and its contributions to the country and its populace, the Post Department will undertake multiple activities to disseminate awareness about its role in the nation this year. The activities conducted will be in line with the year’s theme, ‘Post for Planet, moving a step ahead.’

Planned activities in Hoshiarpur, for instance, will comprise a cleanliness drive, camps for opening savings bank accounts, procuring insurance policies and opening “India Post Payments" bank accounts. Celebrations of Philately Day and Mails and Parcels Day will also be held. A day will also be reserved for Aadhar services, according to a report by the Tribune.

The celebration of Financial Inclusion Day, a subject deeply intertwined with the postal services, especially in India, will be conducted on October 10, thus falling within National Postal Week.

