National Productivity Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Quotes

>National Productivity Day 2022: The planning of your time, skills, intelligence, energy, resources, and opportunities to help you achieve your goals is considered to be productivity. On February 12, India celebrates National Productivity Day. The National Productivity Council (NPC) is the organiser of this special day. The NPC’s mission is to stimulate and promote productivity and quality awareness in all sectors of the country.

Theme of National Productivity Day 2022

From February 12 to 18, the National Productivity Council will be celebrating productivity week across the nation under the theme “Self Reliance Through Productivity."

History of National Productivity Council

The NPC is an autonomous organisation established in 1958 under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. National Productivity Day also celebrates the formation of the National Productivity Council. The NPC is a national institution dedicated to promoting India’s productivity culture.

Significance of National Productivity Day

The importance of marking National Productivity Day is to raise awareness of productivity, efficiency, and innovation. Raising productivity awareness is an imperative aspect of maximising production with optimal resource utilisation.

Quotes for Productivity

“Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing." – >Theodore Roosevelt

“Ordinary people think merely of spending time, great people think of using it." – >Arthur Schopenhauer

“It’s not that I’m so smart, it’s just that I stay with problems longer." – >Albert Einstein

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it". – >Steve Jobs

“Productivity is being able to do things that you were never able to do before." – >Franz Kafka

