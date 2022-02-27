National Protein Day 2022: High Protein Food Items for a Healthy Life

NATIONAL PROTEIN DAY 2022: Every year on February 27, Protein Day is celebrated in India, with an aim to draw public attention and awareness on the health benefits of protein. The day urges people to include this crucial macronutrient in their diet. The day also helps people to learn more about different sources of plant and animal protein. The day was launched by a national-level public health initiative, Right to Protein, in the year 2020 in India. It has been celebrated around the world for many years.

Making a routine of consuming sufficient protein on a daily basis is very crucial for overall health. From helping people in losing weight to avoiding overeating, this macronutrient has innumerable health benefits. Not just this, but protein is the building block of life, as it helps your body to repair cells and make new ones.

So, on this Protein Day, let’s take a look at the food products that are high in protein:

Eggs

This food doesn’t need any introduction, as every nutritionist, we have ever consulted, they have made us learn by heart that whole eggs are an excellent source of protein. Eggs are the favourite go-to diet for all the fitness enthusiasts out there, as they not only provide protein but are packed with selenium and vitamins B12 and A.

Salmon

We all know that Salmon fish is a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids, but salmon is also filled with the aforementioned macronutrient. Consuming around 100 grams of salmon will give you about 20 grams of protein.

Cottage Cheese

For all the vegetarians out there, cottage cheese is the best option. It is a type of cheese that is low in fat and calories but is packed with protein. This is not all. Cottage cheese is also an excellent source of calcium, phosphorus, selenium, vitamin B12, riboflavin (vitamin B2), and various other nutrients.

