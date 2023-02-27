National Protein Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

National protein day is celebrated across India on February 27, each year, as well as in other nations. The day highlights the importance of protein in our diet, for the development and maintenance of our bodies. Proteins, whether from animal or plant sources, are biological molecules that are known as the building blocks of our bodies.

They perform numerous vital functions such as replication of DNA, cell signalling, transporting molecules, balancing the body’s acidic and basic levels, giving structure to cells and maintaining the body’s organs and tissues and helping the immune system. Proteins help us maintain a healthy weight and fight off diseases. Below, we look at the theme of National Protein Day for this year, its history and its significance.

National Protein Day 2023: Theme

Advertisement

The theme of this year’s celebration of National Protein Day is “Easy Access to Protein for All," as mentioned in the righttoprotein.com website. The theme intends to draw attention to and promote the necessity of easy access to protein as part of a healthy and properly balanced diet plan.

The theme also stresses on the need for civilians to advocate for greater accessibility and affordability of protein in South Asian nations. The aim of Protein day is to create greater wellbeing of the global citizenry and reduce malnutrition.

National Protein Day: History

National Protein Day in India was established in the year 2020, by the Right to Protein awareness campaign; a national health initiative. The first celebration of Protein Day took place on February 27, 2020, with the theme, #ProteinMeinKyaHai (What does protein have?).

Advertisement

The Right to Protein website features a protein-O-Meter that tells an individual how much protein intake is required per day, to stay healthy. 0.8 grams of protein per kg of body weight is the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA). However the intake percentage varies between consumers.

National Protein Day: Significance

Eggs, meat, lentils and dairy products like milk, curd, and cottage cheese are accepted as the best sources of protein. Protein deficiency causes muscle wasting, weakness, inflammation, fatty liver disease and makes the body vulnerable to infections. National Protein Day makes people aware of this and helps create healthier lives.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here