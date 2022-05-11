National Receptionists Day 2022: History, Significance, and How to Celebrate

NATIONAL RECEPTIONISTS DAY 2022: We celebrate National Receptionists Day on the second Wednesday of every May. This year, it will be celebrated on May 11. This day aims to encourage the recognition and importance of receptionists. It is commemorated in different countries like the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, etc.

However, this day is for promoting professionalism and pride amongst receptionists and also reflects that all receptionists play a significant role in an organisation. Apart from this, the purpose of National Receptionist Day is to give the receptionists the chance to share their stories.

National Receptionists Day: History

The creator and founder of National Receptionists Day was the National Receptionists Association. First launched in 1991, the purpose of celebrating this day is to give recognition to receptionists. It is a day to appreciate all the work that receptionists do to help organisations run smoothly.

National Receptionists Day: Significance

Receptionists are usually the representatives receiving the customer when they walk into a company. They have numerous responsibilities depending on where they work. Receptionists are often responsible for providing an excellent first impression to all customers, whether in person or on the telephone. Their customer service skills play a vital role in every company’s image. Not only that, but they also serve as a company’s first impression. Their job is also to maintain invoices and organise office maintenance and inventory.

Consequently, they are often overworked and underappreciated. Thus, to honour their contribution, each year we celebrate National Receptionist Day to inform people about a receptionist’s role in a company where they are equally needed to run the administrative structure.

National Receptionists Day: How to celebrate?

If you own an office, give them a paid day off and thank them for the work they do every day. There are other ways to show how you value them by giving them a bonus.

As a customer, you can show your appreciation with flowers and gift cards. Or you can say thank you for all they do because they do not hear it frequently!

