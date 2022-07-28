National Refreshment Day 2022: 5 Best Refreshing Drinks and Their Health Benefit

NATIONAL REFRESHMENT DAY 2022: Every year, on July 28, people celebrate National Refreshment Day. The purpose of this day is to urge people to take a break from their busy schedules and relax. Even though water is extremely good for health, we all crave something that is not only loaded with health benefits but also tastes heavenly.

Given that this special day is here, listed below are the greatest beverages that you can enjoy on this day, along with information about their health advantages.

Coconut water

This drink is undoubtedly the healthiest beverage that may hydrate the body. Coconut water is full of potassium, calcium and magnesium which is crucial for regulating blood pressure and preserving a healthy pulse. Cranberry Juice

It is usually blended with sugar or other fruit juices that are sweeter. This tart juice promotes a healthy urinary tract and is loaded with antioxidants. Green tea

Green tea is recognised as a beneficial beverage that hydrates and calms the soul. It boosts metabolism and helps in reducing weight. High levels of polyphenols found in green tea are said to protect against certain types of cancer. Additionally, some reports indicate that it may also reduce sharp increases in blood sugar levels after meals, which may be helpful for those with diabetes. Bulletproof coffee

Coffee itself is extremely effective when it comes to boosting metabolism. Therefore, drinking bulletproof coffee provides double health benefits. Pomegranate juice

Make sure that your juice is 100 per cent natural in order to make it one of the healthiest drinks. The respective juice consists of antioxidants, which help in shielding cells from harm and reduce inflammation. Furthermore, it is an excellent drink for boosting immunity as it is packed with vitamin C.

