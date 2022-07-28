National Refreshment Day 2022: History, Significance and Quotes To Share

NATIONAL REFRESHMENT DAY 2022: National Refreshment Day is commemorated on the fourth Thursday of July every year. The day is celebrated to serve as a reminder that people can take a break from their hectic routines and have fun. You can enjoy this day by sipping on your favourite drinks while watching your favourite movie or reading a nice book. This year’s National Refreshment Day will be marked on July 28. Get ready with your iced cold drinks to feel rejuvenated before hitting off to work.

National Refreshment Day: History

The day was first observed in May 2015. A beer company namely Traveler Beer based in Burlington, Vermont produced a variety of inventive beer products by fusing American craft beer with classic European shandies. This beer company invented this day to make the customers relish refreshment as they believed that it was the best way to feel rejuvenated.

National Refreshment Day: Significance

Our bodies and minds can be magically revived by refreshments. Drinks have a light, calming influence in addition to detoxifying, refuelling, and energising us. They are a fantastic stress reliever. Maintaining the body’s water balance becomes even more crucial in such oppressive temperatures.

Refreshments take on a special significance, especially during this muggy, warmest month of the year. Summers wouldn’t be complete without sparkling, cooling drinks. It provides a pleasant break from routine lives or busy work schedules because nothing is more enticing to beat the sweltering heat and calm our body as well as our mind than a tall, icy glass of refreshing drink.

National Refreshment Day: Quotes

“A change of season calls for a change of scent that is both energizing and refreshing." - Hannah Bronfman “It’s refreshing going from getting picked on in middle school to getting my name screamed out across the street." - Lucas Till “God’s Word refreshes our mind and God’s Spirit renews our strength." - T. B. Joshua “A sweet friendship refreshes the soul." – Unknown “There is more to representing than selling art. The life of the gallery is dependent on the renewal and refreshment of its artists and dealers. When that stops happening, it’s the end." – Arne Glimcher “No one can feel more gratefully the charm of noble scenery, or refreshment of escape into the unspoiled solitudes of nature, than the labourer at some close in-door employment." – Lucy Larcom “True silence is the rest of the mind and is to the spirit what sleep is to the body, nourishment and refreshment." -William Penn “Silence is refreshment to the soul." -Wynonna Judd “Solitude is creativity’s best friend and solitude is refreshment for our souls." - Naomi Judd “There is more refreshment and stimulation in a nap, even of the briefest than in all the alcohol ever distilled." -Ovid “Take rest; a field that is rested gives a beautiful crop." -Ovid “To heal from the inside out is the key." -Wynonna Judd “Periodically, I return to the classics for inspiration and refreshment." -Cecilia Dart-Thornton. “As one who has often felt this need, and who has found refreshment in wild places, I attest to the recreational value of wilderness." -George Aiken “Love is the greatest refreshment in life." -Pablo Picasso

