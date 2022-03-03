National Safety Day 2022: Date, Theme, History and Significance

Every year on March 4, India commemorates National Safety Day with the goal of raising awareness and commitment to working safely. The National Safety Council established the holiday to raise public awareness of all safety principles, including road safety, workplace safety, human health safety, and environmental safety. The holiday is also intended to reaffirm employees’ and the general public’s commitment to working safely throughout the year. Finally, the day aims to highlight the importance of following safety regulations and measures in order to avoid workplace mishaps.

National Safety Day: History

The National Safety Council of India is a non-profit organisation created to assist in the generation, implementation, and maintenance of any national level of volunteer health, safety, and development gesture. The day was born out of the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s inaugural industrial safety conference in India, which recognised the necessity for national and state-level safety councils.

They proposed the National Safety Council, which went on to create the holiday as a way to encourage people to take safety precautions. In 1972, National Safety Day was commemorated for the first time on the National Safety Council’s founding day.

On March 4, 1966, the Ministry of Labour and Employment established the council to develop and implement a voluntary routine in the areas of safety, health, and the environment.

National Safety Day: Significance

It is critical to observe National Safety Day in order to ensure adequate workplace wellbeing. The development of a proactive attitude toward safety, as well as methods for identifying workplace dangers and reducing accidents and exposure to hazardous circumstances and substances, is critical to every employee’s job satisfaction.

The act of pledging to work safely sets a good example for future Indian workers. Safety should take precedence over all other considerations, and no worker should be forced to choose between working safely and maintaining their livelihood.

National Safety Day 2022: Theme

Every year, this day is celebrated with a different theme. This year, the National Safety Council of India announced the theme to be ‘Nurture young minds - Develop safety culture’. Last year, which witnessed the 50th annual National Safety Day had a theme of Sadak Suraksha (Road safety)

