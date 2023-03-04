National Safety Day 2023: Wishes, SMS and Inspirational Quotes to Raise Awareness

NATIONAL SAFETY DAY 2023: National Safety Day is observed on March 4 to raise awareness about the safety issues and reduce the number of accidents that happen in the workplace and other aspects of our daily life. Organizations and institutions throughout the nation mark the day in an effort to spread awareness and motivate individuals to take precautions to avoid accidents.

ALSO READ: National Safety Day 2023: Date, History, Significance and All You Need to Know

National Safety Day is a chance for people and organisations to evaluate their safety procedures and take action to make them better. National Safety Day was first marked in 1971 to commemorate the founding of the National Safety Council by the Ministry of Labour in 1966.

Advertisement

Here are some wishes and quotes you can share:

Nothing is of greater importance than the conservation of human life. – Calvin Coolidge, Former US President Shallow men believe in luck; wise and strong men in the cause and effect. – Ralph Waldo Emerson Safety work is today recognized as an economic necessity. It is the study of the right way to do things. – Robert W. Campbell, first president, National Safety Council. “Safety applies with equal force to the individual, to the family, to the employer, to the state, the nation and to international affairs. Safety, in its widest sense, concerns the happiness, contentment and freedom of mankind."- William M. Jeffers, former President, Union Pacific Railroad Co. National Safety Day serves as a reminder to us all that we should never compromise our safety in an effort to prevent mishaps. Sincere greetings on National Safety Day. I’d like to wish everyone a very happy National Safety Day. Let’s give this occasion greater significance by pledging to promote safety. Going slowly and being a little late is preferable to hustling and losing oneself. Greetings on National Safety Day to all. One of the most significant topics that are frequently disregarded is safety. Warmest congratulations to everyone on National Safety Day. We are responsible for maintaining our own safety, so we must take all reasonable precautions. I’d like to wish everyone a very happy National Safety Day. We are only able to do everything we want to when we are both safe and alive. Warm wishes to everyone on National Safety Day.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here