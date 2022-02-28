National Science Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Messages, WhatsApp Greetings and Quotes by CV Raman

NATIONAL SCIENCE DAY 2022: To commemorate Dr CV Raman and his discovery related to the Raman Effect, February 28 is observed as National Science Day. This day is observed to promote the importance of science in our day-to-day lives. Dr CV Raman is an inspiration to those in the field of Science and Technology, and also to those who are not.

To celebrate his scientific victory for the country, here are a few wishes and messages to share on National Science Day:

1. People think of the inventor as a screwball, but no one ever asks the inventor what he thinks of other people. Happy National Science Day 2022.

2. Science is not only a disciple of reason but, also, one of romance and passion. Happy National Science Day!

3. Two things are infinite - the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe. Happy National Science Day!

4. Science without religion is lame, religion without science is blind. Happy National Science Day!

5. The good thing about science is that it’s true whether or not you believe in it. Happy National Science Day 2022!

6. Science is a great antidote to the poison of enthusiasm and superstition. Happy National Science Day!

Quotes by CV Raman

1. The essence of science is independent thinking, hard work, and not equipment. When I got my Nobel Prize, I had spent hardly 200 rupees on my equipment - C. V. Raman

2. I would like to tell the young men and women before me not to lose hope and courage. Success can only come to you by courageous devotion to the task lying in front of you. - C. V. Raman

3. It is not often that the idealism of student days finds adequate opportunity for expression in the later life of manhood. - C. V. Raman

4. In the first English class I attended, Prof. E H. Elliot, addressing me, asked if I belonged to the Junior B.A class and I had to answer him in the affirmative. He then proceeded to inquire how old I was. - C. V. Raman

