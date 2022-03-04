National Security Day 2022: Date, Significance and All You Need To Know

National Security Day 2022: March 4 is observed as National Security Day in India. It is also known as Rashtriya Suraksha Diwas and is celebrated to honour the National Security Day. The day aims to show gratitude to our security forces which include military, para-military, commandos, police officials, guards, and India’s security forces and to those who maintain peace and security of our country.

March 4 marks the day when the National Safety Council of India was established in 1966. The Ministry of Labour under the Government of India took this decision and National Security Day was celebrated for the first time in 1972. National Security Council, the apex agency looks into the country’s political, economic, energy and strategic security concerns which were established by the then Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee on November 19, 1998.

In case you didn’t know, India has the third-largest military force. And how can we forget about Operation Rahat, one of the world’s largest civilian rescue operations in India during the Uttarakhand Floods in 2013.

Currently, the National Security Advisor (NSA) of the country is Ajit Kumar Doval. To deal with issues related to National Security, he is the Chief Executive of NSC and Primary Advisor to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Intelligent agencies of the country like the Research Analysis Wing (RAW) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) report to NSA.

The NSG is capable of handling a variety of pressured situations like terrorist attacks, hostage situations and hijacks. They also handle the VIP security in the country but the decision to withdraw the force from the same was taken in 2020, by the Central Government. One of the memorable missions of the NSG was of the Black cats who stormed inside the five-star hotels where terrorist attacks were taking place on 26/11.

