National Security Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance of Rashtriya Suraksha Diwas

NATIONAL SECURITY DAY 2023: March 4 is observed as National Security Day in India annually. It is also known as Rashtriya Suraksha Diwas, celebrated to honour the Indian Security Forces. The day aims to show gratitude to our security forces which include the police force, para-military force, guards, commandos, army officers and other forces who are involved in maintaining peace and security of the people of our country.

The idea of National Security Day or National Safety Day was launched in 1972 and is organised every year. The NSC or the National Safety Council takes responsibility for managing the event every year. The Safety Council was founded by the Ministry of Labour on March 4, 1966, to develop sustainable Safety, Health and Environment movement.

The council was working towards such a noble cause and that’s why they urged the people of the NSC to celebrate their foundation day as National Security Day of India. The one-day celebration was soon prolonged to a week-long celebration named National Safety Week. The National Safety Council is a non-profit Government organisation. As mentioned earlier, the council promotes the SHE movement.

National Security Day 2023: Theme

The National Safety Council of India announced the theme for this year to be ‘Nurture young minds - Develop safety culture’. The NSC announces a new theme for the year to celebrate the week-long celebration.

They raise awareness on various mishaps and topics which need to be addressed to officials and citizens of India. During the week-long celebration, they aim to educate people on themes and work towards the betterment of their citizens.

Objectives of National Security Day

Prioritise safety and health in work and general lifestyle Spread the SHE movement Inspire many to promote safety in the workplace Gain involvement of major players of various industrial sectors Ensure a higher rate of employees’ participation

