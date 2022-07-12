Why is National Simplicity Day Celebrated on Henry David Thoreau Birth Anniversary? History, Significance and Quotes

NATIONAL SIMPLICITY DAY 2022: Every year on July 12 National Simplicity Day is commemorated to honour the life and work of American writer, poet, and philosopher, Henry David Thoreau. This day marks the birthday of the essayist who always advocated for living a simple life. Therefore, the aim of this day is to cut down the unnecessary burden we usually take.

The writer has created multiple books about leading life in a simple way. Walden is one of his most famous books which revolves around the same subject.

National Simplicity Day 2022: History and Significance

Advertisement

National Simplicity Day came into being for allowing people to get away from the daily hassles and be just simple. We keep striving toward a better future and somewhere in between while working so hard we forget that there is a way to live a complication-free life. This day promotes the idea of taking a step back from stress and worries.

National Simplicity Day gives us the opportunity to think and decide what we actually need and what we don’t. Many people celebrate the day by discarding things they no longer need. Whereas some make contributions and donations to assist the ones in need.

National Simplicity Day 2022: Quotes

“It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see" “Simplicity is the essence of happiness" “Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things" “Our life is frittered away by detail… simplify, simplify" “Never look back unless you are planning to go that way" “What lies behind us and what lies ahead of us are tiny matters compared to what lives within us" “Goodness is the only investment that never fails."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.