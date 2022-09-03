National Skyscraper Day 2022: History, Significance and a Look at World’s Tallest Buildings

NATIONAL SKYSCRAPER DAY 2022: Skyscrapers can sometimes become a symbol that defines a city. These tall structures are also a token of human development and the architectural marvels that our species is capable of. The term skyscraper originated in the United States in the late 1800s when America was going through a massive makeover and industrialisation was at its prime.

One of the key contributors to the development of America is Louis Henry Sullivan. He is considered the father of skyscrapers and thus, to commemorate his birth anniversary, National Skyscraper Day is annually celebrated on September 3.

National Skyscraper Day: History

Louis Sullivan was considered to be the father of modernism for his forward-looking, and creative architectural solutions. His work features incredible designs and layouts. He designed some of the most iconic buildings in America, including the Wainwright Building, the Union Trust Building, and the Prudential Building. To commemorate the works of Sullivan, along with the adaptations, and inspirations of his work, National Skyscraper Day is celebrated.

National Skyscraper Day: Significance

The day stands for the appreciation of the engineering marvels that the world witnesses today. Covering a journey of more than a decade and counting, the human understanding of architecture has increased ten folds.

Five Tallest Buildings In The World Today:

Burj Khalifa

Situated in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Burj Khalifa enjoys the title of the world’s tallest building since its completion in 2010. The building is 2,717 feet tall and consists of 163 floors. Shanghai Tower

Located in Shanghai, China, the building is just 200 metres shorter than the world’s tallest building and stands tall at 2,073 feet. The tower also owns the title of being home to the world’s fastest elevator that boasts a speed of 18 metres per second. Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower

Located in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower features a clock that is visible from a distance of 25 kilometres. Completed in 2012, the building is 1,972 feet tall and is the third-tallest building in the world. Ping An International Finance Centre

Located in Shenzhen, China, the centre is the world’s tallest office building standing at a height of 1,966 feet, to the tip. The building contains 116 floors. Goldin Finance 117 Tower

Slipping to the fifth position by a mere 2 metres, the Goldin Finance building is 1,957 feet tall and houses several offices and a hotel. The building was completed in 2020.

