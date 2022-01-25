National Voters’ Day 2022: History, Significance and Theme

>National Voters’ Day 2022: Today, January 25 is celebrated as National Voters’ Day in India, and this year marks the 12th observance of the event. On this day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) creates awareness about the need to participate in the electoral process through voting. Those who attain 18 years of age get eligible to cast their votes. Below, we look at the history and significance of National Voters’ Day, and the theme for this year.

National Voters’ Day: History

National Voters Day began as an initiative by the Election Commission of India in the year 2011. A Union Council of Ministers meeting took place under the then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh. It was noticed that young people who were of voting age were reluctant to register themselves as voters. This led to the founding of National Voters’ Day to identify the youth who have turned 18, enrol them and then provide them with their Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC). January 25 was chosen as the date of observance of National Voters’ Day to commemorate the founding of The Election Commission on this day in 1950.

National Voters’ Day: Significance

The Government of India celebrates National Voters’ Day to identify those eligible to vote, inspire people to vote, and assure voters about the safety of the electoral process. National Awards are conferred each year to district and state-level election officers, personnel from agencies, PSUs, CSO, and members from the media. Various districts conduct competitions and cultural activities to spread awareness about the importance of voting.

National Voters’ Day 2022: Theme

The theme for this year’s National Voters’ Day is ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible & Participative’. The theme underscores the primary objective for the observance of National Voters’ Day, which is to urge adults to participate in the democratic process of choosing their elected representatives. The theme for last year was ‘Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed’.

This year, assembly elections will take place in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur in February and March, in multiple phases. The results will be revealed on March 10.

