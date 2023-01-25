NATIONAL VOTERS’ DAY 2023: India is the biggest democracy in the world. The diverse identity of the voters, wide variety in their expectations and aspirations, as well as the large number of political parties and organisations truly makes every election a festival in the country. Every year, India celebrates the National Voters Day on January 25 to encourage each and every vote in the country to participate in the electoral process. The idea of marking this day is not very old, tracing its origin to 2011.

National Voters’ Day: History

Advertisement

The country marked its first-ever National Voters Day in 2011. The idea behind the celebration was to encourage more young voters to take part in the electoral process. The Union government back then, under the leadership of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, approved a proposal of the law ministry to this end.

The need for doing something to highlight the importance of voting was felt when Ambika Soni, then-information and broadcasting minister, pointed out that new voters (people who recently turned 18) were showing less interest in getting registered in the electoral rolls.

To address this issue, the Election Commission of India (ECI) decided to launch a nationwide effort to identify all eligible voters who reach the age of 18 on January 1 annually. Such voters would be enrolled and given the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) on January 25 every year.

National Voters’ Day: Significance

Advertisement

People’s voting choices determine who comes to power at the local, regional, or national level. This means that votes have the power to choose which people, ideology, and policies will determine the course of the nation in the next few years. Voting, thus, is prominent in determining the course of people’s lives.

People’s beliefs, needs, and aspirations differ from generation to generation. It is crucial that the upcoming generation, which would have a significant role to play in the nation’s socio-cultural and economic sphere, shows up to vote and feels included in the process of nation-building.

National Voters’ Day 2023: Theme

Advertisement

This year’s theme for the National Voters Day is yet to be disclosed. In 2021, the theme was ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’.

National Voters Day: Quotes To Share

There is no such thing as a vote that doesn’t matter. It all matters. -Barack Obama

The vote is the most powerful non-violent tool we have. - John Lewis

Advertisement

As long as we have not votes, we must be disorderly. - Christabel Pankhurst

Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it. - Susan B Anthony

Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education. - Franklin D. Roosevelt

Read all the Latest India News here