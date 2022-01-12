National Youth Day 2022: Images, Wishes, and Quotes by Swami Vivekananda That Continue to Inspire us Even Today!

>National Youth Day 2022: Honouring the vision and work of Swami Vivekananda, who strived throughout his life towards building a better society and inspired youth with his social services, every year, his birth anniversary - January 12 - is celebrated as the National Youth Day in the country.

National Youth Day: History

Being a disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Swami Vivekananda was the one who laid the foundation of the Ramakrishna Mission in 1897. The mission, whose teachings have now inspired not only numerous Indians but people across the world too, works towards achieving several goals. It emphasises the harmony of religions and encourages especially the youth to follow the right path.

With an aim to enlighten the youth through the teachings and ideology of Swami Vivekananda, the Indian government in 1985 marked January 12 as the National Youth Day. “The philosophy of Swami ji and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for the Indian youth," the Indian government had said back then.

National Youth Day: Significance

Swami Vivekananda’s teachings still remain relevant to today’s world such as his ideology of believing that every work is sacred, from mending someone’s shoes to even sweeping the floor. He even motivated people to consider their work as worship and offer the fruit of their actions to the lord. Swami Vivekananda believed in morality-based strength and asserted that everyone has tremendous potential but our fear and weakness don’t let us utilize them.

All of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings and beliefs work towards a common goal that is the welfare of the world and thus nothing can be better than inculcating these values in the youth of our nation.

National Youth Day: Quotes by Swami Vivekananda

So, on this National Youth Day, consider sending some evocative quotes by Swami Vivekananda to your friends and family and help spread his teachings.

1) You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.

2) In a day, when you don’t come across any problems - you can be sure that you are travelling in a wrong path.

3) The greatest sin is to think yourself weak.

4) The best thermometer to the progress of a nation is its treatment of its women.

5) Take risks in your life. If you win, you can lead, if you lose, you can guide.

6) The reason for every misunderstanding is that we see the people as we are but not as they are.

